South of Nick’s opens in One Paseo

South of Nick’s, a new Mexican kitchen and cocktail bar, opened on June 12 in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo. The sister concept to the center’s Nick’s Del Mar, fills the space that previously housed International Smoke.

To start, the restaurant is open daily at 4 p.m. but will add lunch is the coming weeks. The menu includes a large selection of Mexican soups and salads as well as steak and seafood dishes like Scallops Divorciadas with pan seared jumbo scallops over white rice with mole and poblano cream sauce or the the Seafood Chile Relleno which mixes Maine lobster, Mexican shrimp and Monterey jack cheese with white rice and refried beans. The drink menu includes a variety of cocktail favorites from neighboring Nick’s as well as mezcal cocktails, margaritas and tequila flights.

Soth of Nick’s is located at 3377 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, 92130. Visit www.onepaseo.com/dining/south-of-nicks-del-mar/