The Winston School celebrates 30th graduating class while concluding 35th anniversary year

On Thursday, June 15, The Winston School of San Diego marked a significant occasion as it celebrated its 30th graduating class, a remarkable milestone during its 35th anniversary school year. During the event, Head of School Mary Sterling-Torretti acknowledged their seniors’ resiliency and adaptability throughout high school, particularly during Covid. It was a day dedicated to honoring their accomplishments and recognizing the valuable lifelong lessons they have acquired on their journey.

While Assistant Head of School Kelsey Garrison shared a long-standing tradition at Winston of teachers and staff introducing the seniors individually before receiving their diplomas with a few words about each graduate, several seniors took turns at the lectern beforehand to share and reflect on their remembrances of Winston and expressing gratitude for those who guided them along the way.

During the ceremony, Kerry Kane, mental health clinician from the San Diego Unified School District, was honored with the Winston S. Churchill Hero Award. This prestigious award is given annually to someone who has overcome significant learning differences to succeed in life or has helped others. Kane’s remarkable journey at Winston started 20 years ago as a teacher’s assistant, later transitioning to the front office. She returned to her third role as a counselor, gaining experience; she has now returned to Winston as a mental health clinician, providing valuable services to the school’s San Diego Unified students. Director of Special Education Dr. Holly Reed highlighted Kane’s long-standing history and contributions at Winston during the ceremony.

Founded in 1988, The Winston School is a registered non-profit 501(c)(3) that serves students with learning differences in grades 6-12 whose needs are not met in traditional school settings.

To learn more about The Winston School, visit www.thewinstonschool.org. — News release, The Winston School