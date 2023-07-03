Fish taco specialists El Pueblo to open location in Pacific Highlands Ranch

The latest in fish taco news: El Pueblo Mexican Food will open in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Aug. 1, replacing Death by Tequila.

Founded in 2012, El Pueblo also has locations in Del Mar (in the Del Mar Shopping Center), Cardiff and Carlsbad. El Pueblo prides itself on authentic and fresh Mexican food, making all marinades, sauces and salsa in-house every day. El Pueblo is also known for its fish tacos—a tasty steal at only $1.19.

Death by Tequila, which opened in 2020, still has a location in Encinitas and plans to open a new eatery this year in North Park.

