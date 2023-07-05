Del Mar Kiwanis Club welcomes three new members

Del Mar Kiwanis Club President Steve Gardell was recently proud to induct three new members: (above, l-r) Ron Lonicki, Ruth Ann Abbott, President Steve Gardell and Cole Heimerdinger.

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club is a service club dedicated to the assistance of children worldwide. The club was founded in 1984 and has served San Diego County since then. The club supports many local charities including the Randy Jones Foundation, Don Diego Foundation, Rady Children’s Hospital and many military charities.

For more information about Del Mar Kiwanis, contact Chuck Phillips at 858-354-6536 or Steve Gardella at 858-864-8586.