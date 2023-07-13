Event held to support upcoming Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito’s Annual Youth of the Year Celebration

A group of enthusiastic locals recently gathered to bring awareness and collect donations for the upcoming Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito’s Annual Youth of the Year Celebration on July 29 at the Del Mar Racetrack.

Members from the community attending the event held at eXp Realty in Del Mar included Del Mar Historical Society, Del Mar Village Association, Realtors from eXp Realty, Stratford Square, and local businesses and individuals that share an understanding of the importance of the clubs.

(L-R) Michelle Stephens, Jennifer Rubendall, Tom Powers of Board and Brew, Bridget Hallor

(Ally Hanlon)

“All participants gathered to support the worthy cause of giving our local youth a positive and safe place to go after school for homework help, sports, music and arts and mentorship” said KC Vafiadis. Monica Valentino added: “I am very happy we were able to provide space for our recent event. I am one of many beneficiaries of the enormous support Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito provides to working moms. Del Mar Hills School site was the perfect location for my daughter, as it offered a safe place to go when I was running late to pick her up from school. Not only that, she loved her time spent there!”.

Gourmet delights provided by members Kris McCubben and Ally Hanlon.

(Ally Hanlon)

Mark your calendars, July 29 will be an exciting circus-themed event touting “The Greatest Show on Turf”. Sign up at bgcsandieguito.org for a great evening while supporting local youth.