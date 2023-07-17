Padres Pedal the Cause raises $3.25 million for cancer research in San Diego

Curebound, in partnership with the San Diego Padres, raised $3,253,032 to support life-saving cancer research at its Padres Pedal the Cause event held March 18 at Petco Park.

Curebound, a San Diego-based philanthropic organization that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects, hosted its annual signature event, in partnership with the San Diego Padres, Padres Pedal the Cause, on March 18 at Petco Park and raised $3,253,032 to support life-saving cancer research in San Diego, according to a news release. The Padres Pedal community is made up of survivors, families and friends, doctors, scientists, children, and volunteers – all of whom are determined to see cures in our lifetime.

“We are deeply grateful to each and every participant, sponsor and volunteer for helping make Padres Pedal the Cause such a meaningful experience and successful fundraising event,” said Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger in the news release. “Seeing the community come together each year to support cancer research right here in San Diego is incredibly inspiring and impactful.”

Every dollar raised from the event funds lifesaving, collaborative cancer research among Curebound’s six institutional research partners: Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research.

To learn more about Curebound, visit www.curebound.org