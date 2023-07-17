Solana Beach ‘mompreneur’ writes self-care book, ‘Abundant Soul-utions’

Solana Beach’s Chris Atley, a certified life coach and public speaker, can now add author to her list of accomplishments as she recently published her book “Abundant Soulutions: A Mompreneur’s guide to Manifesting Success through Self-Care”. While the book is mainly for mompreneurs and female business owners, its strategies and message can reach all walks of life, anyone wanting to create or achieve something.

“What I’ve learned is that mindset is 90% of people’s success,” said Atley, who will be doing a book reading and signing at Neiki in Solana Beach on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Atley has lived in Solana Beach since 2014—moving to the beach with her husband was “a total dream come true” for the native Canadian. A mompreneur herself, she is the parent of two children at Torrey Pines High School and has owned her own coaching and mentoring company Decisions by Design for nearly 16 years. She loves working with people and speaking and finds real joy in being able to help someone. The hope is with a book she is able to reach and help even more women.

Chris Atley’s new book “Abundant Soul-utions.” (Karen Billing)

Atley published “Abundant Soul-utions” through Amplify Publishing, a hybrid publisher. She wrote the book last summer and released it on June 13, already hearing positive reviews from women that it was just what they needed to hear at just the right time. She loved the process of writing the book so much that she said she actually misses it—a second book may be in the works.

“I feel like the message needed to come out and self-care has really taken off in the last couple years,” Atley said. “Self-care is more than just a mani-pedi. It’s how we talk to ourselves, what we believe.”

Her book is enhanced by sharing her own personal development journey and her experiences helping clients. It helps people discover how their belief systems impact decision-making, identify the triggers that are blocking them from achieving goals and how to set up strategies for success.

“When we finally give ourselves permission to take care of our own selves first, it has a profound ripple effect on our families, friends, and finance,” writes Atley. “‘Abundant Soul-utions’ shows female entrepreneurs they can manifest it all—it just involves redefining what ‘having it all’ means, having a shift in perspective on how to get there, and remembering and trusting who they are at their deepest core.”

The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble Encinitas, and ChrisAtley.com/book. The book signing and reading will be at Neiki, located at 129 N. Highway 101 in Solana Beach.

