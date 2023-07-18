Plant-forward Sweetgreen opens in Del Mar Highlands Town center

A new fresh and flavorful and hearty and healthy salad spot arrived in Del Mar Highlands Town Center as Sweetgreen opened its second San Diego location on July 11.

The eatery celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the North San Diego Business Chamber of Commerce and for every meal sold on opening day, they will donate a meal to the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

Close by Vuori and just below the center’s fitness studios, Carmel Valley’s bright new location has room for 22 guests inside as well as a large outdoor patio. A white neon sign in the dining room flashes the salad season: Summer.

Sweetgreen’s Peach and Goat Cheese salad. (Sweetgreen)

Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by a group of college friends in Washington D.C. who had been seeking a healthier fast dining option. Expansion began in 2013 with its first New York City store and there are now 211 locations and still growing. The company is now headquartered in Southern California and locally, locations have opened in Carlsbad, La Jolla and, soon, in 4S Ranch.

According to the local Sweetgreen team, they prioritize quality ingredients with fresh and locally-sourced produce delivered and prepped each morning. In addition to the seasonal salads, warm bowls on the menu, customers have the option of building their own bowl from a selection of ingredients such as greens, quinoa, chickpeas, beets, spicy broccoli, lentils and more. Premium toppings include cheeses, hummus, portobello mushrooms and proteins like salmon, roasted tofu and roasted chicken.

One of their most popular salads is the Peach + Goat Cheese Salad in the current summer menu, which features peaches from local peach suppliers at Frog Hollow Farms.

Inside the new Sweetgreen at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. (Sweetgreen)

From the core menu, some of the most popular dishes include the Guacamole Greens with roasted chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, tortilla chips on a bed of shredded cabbage, chopped romaine with a drizzle of lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette; and the Harvest Bowl with roasted chicken and sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese and roasted almonds over warm wild rice and kale. Sides include hummus and hunks of focaccia bread.

“We are so excited to open at Del Mar Highlands Town Center…and look forward to offering delicious, healthy food options to the residents in the area,” said the Sweetgreen team.

Sweetgreen is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 12853 El Camino Real, suite 111. Visit sweetgreen.com