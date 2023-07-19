News Nuggets: Jewish Federation of San Diego hires new Community Security Director, San Diego survey

Jewish Federation of San Diego and Secure Community Network announce hiring of new Community Security Director

The Secure Community Network (SCN), the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America, and Jewish Federation of San Diego (Federation) recently announced the hiring of Bill Ganley as their new Community Security Director (CSD). Ganley will implement, direct, and develop a security program designed to increase safety and security for all those who participate in synagogues, schools, museums, service organizations, and other centers of Jewish life in San Diego.

Bill Ganley

(Jewish Federation of San Diego)

“Jewish Federation of San Diego is excited to partner with SCN and welcomes Bill to our team,” said Heidi Gantwerk, president and CEO of Federation in a news release. “As our country faces dramatic increases in antisemitic threats and incidents, Jewish communal security has never been more important. Certainly we’ve experienced antisemitism and tragic events right here in our community. Bill’s 35 years of experience and knowledge of public safety and security issues will be instrumental in keeping our local Jewish institutions as safe, secure, and prepared as possible.”

Prior to joining SCN and Jewish Federation of San Diego, Federations new Community Service Director Ganley served for 22 years with the Salem, New Hampshire police department rising to deputy chief. He also has experience with the New Hampshire Police Association, Rockingham County Law Enforcement Officers Association, and the San Diego Humane Society.

“It is an honor for me to contribute my law enforcement knowledge and experience to working with Jewish Federation of San Diego and SCN toward the safety and security of our community,” said Ganley in the news release. “I look forward to leveraging these experiences and community relationships to help everyone become more prepared and resilient against all forms of threats.”

San Diego survey asks residents which projects to prioritize

The city of San Diego is asking residents what projects they would like to see prioritized in their neighborhoods — from parks and streets to libraries and sidewalks.

Last month the city Planning Department launched a website for its Infrastructure Prioritization Engagement initiative, which “aims to identify which public infrastructure projects are most wanted and needed.”

Community members can take a survey at bit.ly/46np0HY about the infrastructure projects they’d like and find out about in-person events where they can share their ideas with city staff.

Staff annually evaluates infrastructure project ideas for the capital improvements program budget and the five-year Capital Infrastructure Planning Outlook. For projects to be considered for this year’s updates, community members must fill out the survey by Monday, July 31.

“It’s crucial we hear from community members to make sure we are investing equitably and are ensuring the infrastructure is going where it will best meet their needs and improve their lives,’’ Planning Director Heidi Vonblum said. — City News Service