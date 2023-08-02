American Pickers to film in California, looking for leads on hidden treasures

The American Pickers are returning to California and they plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in September 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, according to a news release.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore local residents’ hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell American Pickers would like to hear from you. Please note, the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. If interested, send American Pickers your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184, facebook: @GotAPick

American Pickers continues to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC, the news release stated.