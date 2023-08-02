Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito awards scholarships

The Assistance League of Rancho San Diequito recently awarded $33,000 —$10,000 more than last year — in college scholarships to 11 outstanding and educationally-motivated graduating seniors of the San Dieguito Union High School District, and eight students continuing in their college studies, according to a news release. The students are from five high schools: La Costa Canyon High School: Wendy Duran-Cruz, Vanessa Hernandez, Mayra Leon; Canyon Crest Academy: Alexander Guillen, Shea Kangleon, Andrew Park; San Dieguito Academy: Daniel Padilla, Allison Simental, Takara Yoshida-Penn; St. Joseph Academy: Dorothea Bonadeo; Sunset High School: Kauner Terrill.

Eight successful second-year college scholarship recipients also received continuing scholarships totaling $8,000.

This year’s awardees’ career goals are wide ranging: forensic psychology, fashion design, orthodontic dentistry, nutritionist, coding, visual arts, business degree. Awardees are assigned a mentor from the Assistance League membership for encouragement and support.

Scholarships are awarded to seniors recommended by their school faculty and social workers. The application process includes two letters of recommendation and personal statements of the students stating their education and career goals, extracurricular activities, work history and any personal information they choose to share. The students also complete an interview with scholarship committee members. The committee then selects and allocates the awards. Scholarships are awarded for licensed trade schools, community colleges, and four-year colleges/universities.

Students interested in applying for these scholarships in 2024 should contact their high school counselor or social worker.

ALRSD is vested in the education of children through other programs such as Operation School Bell. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop at 1540 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. There are no paid employees. All workers are volunteers. Visit www.alrsd.org