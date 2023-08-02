Solana Beach Community Connections awarded Community Grant

The Solana Beach City Council has awarded Solana Beach Community Connections a $6,000 2023-2024 Community Grant, according to a news release.

(Courtesy of Solana Beach Community Connections)

The grant will allow Solana Beach Community Connections (SBCC) to help senior citizens who live in Solana Beach with “shallow” housing subsidies.

Housing costs have risen substantially due to inflation, significantly affecting seniors on fixed incomes. The grant from the City of Solana Beach, along with $6,000 in private matching donations from SBCC, will be used to help seniors bridge the challenge of rising costs without rising incomes. SBCC will work with the Community Resource Center in Encinitas to administer the program.

Solana Beach Community Connections is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization providing information, services and resources to Solana Beach seniors assisting them to age independently in place. For more information about the Shallow Rental Subsidy Program or to support the initiative, contact Marilyn Barnett at info@sbcc.org.

Checks to support this program should be made out to Solana Beach Community Connections/Rental Subsidy, P.O. Box 1723, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Also, visit the SBCC website at www.solanabeachcc.org, where you can donate to the organization online by clicking on the “Donate” button, add your name and contact information to get updates about SBCC’s activities, and find information about a variety of services for older adults in San Diego County.