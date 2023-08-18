Kitchen Shrink: Tickled pink with some healthy and fun Barbie fare

Catharine Kaufman (Courtesy of Catharine Kaufman)

As the Barbie phenomenon resurges with the recent flick exceeding the billionaire dollar sales mark, I would like to ride the wave with some healthful, pink-pigmented (her favorite color) food suggestions. But first a little history: Growing up in the pioneer days of Barbie and her cozy klatch of friends, namely her lifeguard beau Ken and younger sister Stacie, I wangled the deal of a lifetime trading my second-generation doll for the coveted original version with my bestie’s older sister who preferred the newer technology of bendable waist and legs. Years later after learning of the value of this 1959 collectable model, which (in mint condition) can fetch around $27,000, I went on a search and rescue mission in my childhood home. Alas, my mom at the time sorrily broke the news that she donated the doll to a children’s charity. Fortunately, I was still able to salvage the bubblegum pink sportscar and enviable collection of glittery party dresses, sexy stilettos, and funky beachwear. This was before the era when Barbie “could be anything” she aspired to from astronaut to zoologist. Whatever her career path, here are some choice foods to keep our timeless beauty in the pink as she approaches her 65th birthday next March.

Treasures from the sea, especially wild-caught, cold-water fish (please, no bottom feeders) with a generous store of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids provide a defensive weapon for Barbie against heart disease, cognitive decline, creaky, achy joints, breast cancer, and other chronic ailments. As an added boon, omega-3’s will keep her skin soft, hydrated, and luminous while tempering fine lines and wrinkles, and impart a healthy sheen to her luxurious mane. You can’t beat wild-caught salmon, whether fresh or canned (with their omega-3 and calcium-rich skin and bones intact). Magenta-tinged seaweed and other oceanic veggies are also fine sources of nutrients, particularly the fatty acid chlorophylone to knock cancer cells off their feet.

Wild-caught pink shrimp (Argentinean or Key West) along with domestic lobster—the gold standard of seafood--are scrumptious, low fat, low carb, protein-packed delights containing a mother lode of vitamins B-12 to enhance brain health, B-3 to temper jittery nerves, zinc to ramp up the immune system and heal wounds, and selenium for optimum thyroid function. So, our girl needs to get crackin’ with a steamed whole lobster, zippy seafood cocktail, grilled kebab, or savory bowl of cioppino.

If Barbie doesn’t do fish, there are plenty of other pink powerhouses, including a slew of fruits, vegetables, beans, and legumes to keep her healthy and lean. Folate-rich lentils with an ample supply of calcium, protein, and iron come in technicolors of brown, black, yellow, and even pink! Toss in soups, stews, salads, pilafs, and curry dishes for a hearty, nutritional oomph. The orangey-pinkish flesh of the exotic papaya has a load of digestive enzymes, immune boosting vitamins A and C, blood-building iron, and antioxidant-packed vitamin E. She can wet her whistle with a frothy papaya smoothie, whip up a tropical fruit salad, or scoop out the hollows and fill with grilled shrimp salad, or chili lime quinoa. Vibrant, fuchsia-fleshed pitaya or “dragon fruit,” so named because its skin resembles the hide of the prehistoric reptile is actually a cactus species with a plethora of phytonutrients, including vitamins B and C, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids (in the seeds), along with iron, calcium, and potassium to throw cancer and other diseases under the Barbie bus. Surprisingly mild flavored, pitaya adds a pop of eye candy to fruit bowls, salad dressings, and salsas. But the quintessential fruit of summer, the pink-fleshed watermelon high in potassium and electrolytes hikes hydration and energy levels, while its load of lycopene will help enhance aging Ken’s prostate health. Toss spears with buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil (recipe below) for a mouth-watering twist on the classic caprese. While lip-puckering pomegranate seeds enliven everything from green salads and Persian stews to sassy cocktails and frozen treats as they neutralize free radicals, keep bad cholesterol at bay, and dial up Barbie’s dwindling libido. You’re welcome, Ken!

At last, the timeless beauty can shake things up with a dash of precious pink Himalayan salt endowed with a goodly supply of minerals and other essential elements, mainly copper, iron, potassium, calcium, and magnesium to alkalize the body by putting the skids on acid production, regulate heartbeat and fluid levels, and prevent the depletion of two essential hormones--serotonin and melatonin--to help lift mood and modulate sleep patterns. She can sprinkle a pinch of this pink granule on both savories and sweets for a burst of flavor in salads, soups, and salted caramel brownies.

Now, up to the lips and over the gums. . .Barbie can cool her heels with some thirst-quenching pink sips, such as a lively watermelon mint margarita or cosmo, strawberry basil agua fresca, hibiscus honey lemonade, raspberry bramble, cranberry champagne cocktail, or a snappy, fruity glass of chilled rosé wine. Here’s to Barbie’s good health, ageless beauty, inspiring spirit, and playful humor. Cheers!

A Barbie Pink Caprese Salad

(Catharine Kaufman)

A Barbie Pink Caprese Salad

(Serves 2)

3 cups pink seedless watermelon, cubed

8 fresh basil leaves, sliced thinly

4 ounces buffalo or fresh mozzarella, pearls or sliced in coins

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Meyer lemon juice or balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon orange blossom honey

Pink Himalayan salt, to taste

Scatter watermelon and cheese on a large platter. Sprinkle with salt and garnish with basil strips. Drizzle with oil, lemon juice or vinegar, and honey. Chill and enjoy!

