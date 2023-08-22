Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch adds Burger Lounge to restaurant lineup

Burger Lounge will open in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Wednesday, Aug. 30 with giveaways, music, beer tasting and more. The first 100 guests lined up for the 10:30 a.m. opening will get a free Burger Lounge limited edition “buttery soft” t-shirt.

Burger Lounge was born in La Jolla in 2007 and has since expanded to 23 locations throughout California, making a name for itself with a commitment to responsibly-sourced ingredients. The “pro-grass fed, anti-everything-else-fed” menu includes grass-fed burgers, generous salads, hand-cut fries, crispy onion rings and hand-scooped milkshakes like the Salted Caramel Pretzel shake. In addition to burgers they also serve grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches, plant-based and paleo options.

The Pacific Highlands Ranch location will open with the launch of the Premium Grass Fed Burger Series, currently only available at the Little Italy, Del Mar, Carlsbad and Santa Monica restaurants. The premium selections include the Mushroom Truffle Swiss Burger, the smoky Bacon Blue Burger with gorgonzola cheese, and the Mexican Hatch Burger with crispy Oaxaca cheese, roasted Hatch chili, pickled red onion, avocado and garlic lime aioli.

The new Pacific Highlands Ranch location will also offer catering services and delivery options. Address: 5950 Village Way, suite 101. Visit burgerlounge.com/