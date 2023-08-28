Say cheese: The Melt will open at Del Mar Highlands this fall

The Melt will open in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center this fall offering melty goodness with reinvented comfort food classics like “the world’s meltiest burgers” MeltBurgers, “buttery” grilled cheeses, crispy fries and “creamy” mac and cheese.

The restaurant will be the third location in San Diego and 12th in the state for the San Francisco-based eatery,

“We’ve heard from many customers in our La Jolla and San Diego Gaslamp restaurants that they wished for a location further north in San Diego County,” said Ralph Bower, CEO of The Melt in a news release. “We’re thrilled to open in one of Southern California’s premier outdoor malls with a large, comfortable spot for residents to experience our ‘I Love It Here’ service and food.”

MeltBurgers. (The Melt)

The Melt will take over the upper space in the center which formerly housed Champagne Bakery. The space will showcase a whole new industrial look with exposed brick and chalkboard-inspired walls with illustrations—one brick wall will read: “You Melt my Heart”. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant also includes outdoor dining with its courtyard, including a cork-style mural inspired by the coastal beach location.

The Melt’s unique burgers are made from Angus and Waygu beef, heavy on the cheese in its “melty goodness” between toasted buns. Grilled cheese sandwiches come stuffed with options like steak, chicken and mushrooms or mac ‘n’ cheese and bacon.

A rendering of The Melt’s interior. (The Melt)

Guests can also choose grilled chicken sandwiches or plant-based patties to pair with garlic parmesan fries, sweet potato fries or fries smothered in cheddar sauce with crispy bacon and ranch sauce. In addition to all the cheese, the menu includes salads, soups and desserts like milkshakes served in tall jugs in flavors such as vanilla, strawberry and cookies ’n’ cream.

