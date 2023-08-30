Santa Fe Christian football players paint local neighborhood fence

In a heartwarming display of community service, the Santa Fe Christian football team came together to repaint a worn-out local neighborhood fence and serve local residents. With paint brushes in hand, these young athletes showcased their commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football field, according to a SFC news release.

Guided by their belief in the power of teamwork and the importance of giving back, the SFC football team was able to give back to their community before the start of the school year. The project also helped the team bond and come together as football season approached.

“In the SFC football program, we train our boys to be young men who serve their families, team and community in the same way that Jesus modeled serving for us,” said Carter Roberts, JV head coach, in the news release. “In an effort to do this better, during football camp, we studied John 13, the story of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet.”

The JV football team met before painting to pray over the neighborhood.

(Courtesy of Santa Fe Christian Schools)

The impact of the SFC football team’s efforts did not go unnoticed.

“We express immense gratitude to the students and administrators of Santa Fe Christian for their generous volunteer contributions of time and resources, which have enhanced the aesthetics of Academy Drive through the painting of our neighborhood fence,” said Dusty Carter, a local resident of Molavista, in the news release.

The SFC’s football team’s commitment to community service not only underscores their dedication to excellence on the field but also their commitment to creating a positive and lasting legacy within their own community, the news release stated.