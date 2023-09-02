New Coastal Specialty Physical Therapy focuses on women’s post-partum health

Coastal Specialty Physical Therapy celebrated its grand opening with an Aug. 21 ribbon cutting at the new clinic in the Hacienda Building on High Bluff Drive.

The new Carmel Valley practice specializes in general orthopedics and pelvic floor physical therapy for women, aiming to provide compassionate and effective care.

“We help active people to stay active,” said physical therapist and owner Crystal Hazelton.

Hazelton, a Solana Beach resident, has been practicing physical therapy for 16 years and decided to open up her own space. Her “warm and welcoming” practice prioritizes individualized treatments to facilitate the best results. With dual board certification in orthopedics and pelvic rehabilitation, the mother of two has a passion for keeping women in the game post-pregnancy.

Owner Crystal Hazelton works with a client at Coastal Specialty Physical Therapy. (Coastal Specialty Physical Therapy)

Hazelton said that career track really began in physical therapy school when it seemed like every treatment she learned carried the caveat of “unless they are pregnant.”

“I thought it was crazy that a pregnant woman in pain would have less treatment options than the average person,” Hazelton said. “And so, I started a journey to understand women’s health.”

In addition to orthopedic-related diagnoses like injuries and post-op care, Coastal Specialty can help treat pelvic health issues including chronic pelvic pain, urinary and bowel dysfunctions, and pregnancy/postpartum concerns.

Prior to opening Coastal Specialty, Hazelton worked for the US Navy at the Naval Medical Center San Diego. While there, she created the “Pregnant to PRT” (Physical Readiness Test) program to help women bridge the gap from pregnancy to passing their first fitness test postpartum. Helping women safely and progressively improve their core and pelvic floor to the point of excelling at their fitness test was very rewarding, she said.

Coastal Specialty Physical Therapy is located at 12625 High Bluff Drive, suite 107 in Carmel Valley. To learn more, visit mycoastalpt.com

