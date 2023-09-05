Volleyball serves: Local student’s sports clinics raise funds for refugees

Chloe Wang, a Canyon Crest Academy junior, and some of her volleyball friends from CCA and Torrey Pines High School ran six volleyball clinics this summer, raising $800 for local nonprofit organization San Diego Refugee Tutoring.

Chloe is not only one of the captains of the varsity volleyball team but is also president of the CCA Volleyball 4 All Club, which aims to use volleyball to serve the community and inspire young players. The tutoring nonprofit that the camps supported reaches middle school and high school students of refugee backgrounds in City Heights.

This is the second year Chloe has held the free volleyball clinics at Solana Ranch Park. Over the past two years, over 60 kids have participated, building volleyball skills and friendships.