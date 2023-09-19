Local artist’s ‘Wild Legacies’ show on display at Solana Beach City Hall Gallery

Carmel Valley photographer Betty Byrd’s new photographic exhibition “Wild Legacies”, now on display at the Solana Beach City Hall Gallery, hopes to open people’s eyes to the plight of endangered species.

It’s the biggest show she’s ever done, with images of her many wildlife explorations—wolves, birds, elephants, a striking green-eyed panther and a large print of a leopard she photographed while on safari in Kenya last September.

“‘Wild Legacies represents a long journey of past actions and decisions on my part. I always felt that there was more out there to be seen and discovered. After watching a dying polar bear struggling to survive in the Arctic, river rafting through the Tortuguero jungle in Costa Rica and experiencing fatalities from the drought in Africa, I was consumed by the fact that these endangered species were in desperate need of help,” Byrd said. “Their lives represent a parallel life to ours. Except think of them as doting parents, doctors and nurses for themselves, lawyers that don’t have their day in court, children that have few adoption agencies. This exhibit represents wildlife that could be lost at any time and saved at any time as well.”

A special reception for the show will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 from 4-6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to The Sheldrick Trust Elephant Orphanage, Nairobi, Kenya, the California Wolf Center, Julian, California, San Diego Audubon Society and International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The show features 17 of Byrd’s photos, in the hallways and some up the stairs. Some are older pieces from trips to places like Bostwana but many are from her most recent trip to Kenya.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 24 at Solana Beach City Hall at 635 South Highway 101. The gallery hosts a new artist’s exhibition each month and the Solana Beach Arts Commission invites artists interested in exhibiting their work in 2024 to submit proposals by Oct. 31. For more information on the program and requirements, contact Kayla Moshki at (858) 720-2438 or kmoshki@cosb.org

For more on Betty Byrd’s photography, visit byrdseyeviewphotos.com