Four new members elected to Del Mar Community Connections Board of Directors

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) recently announced the election of four new members to serve three-year terms on its board of directors, according to a news release. DMCC is an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to provide programs and services that support and serve Del Mar seniors as they age independently and vibrantly at home. The board of directors is responsible for long-term goal setting, fiscal oversight, and seeing to fruition the goals set during a recent strategic planning session. The new directors include:

Judd Halenza and his wife Susan moved to Del Mar in 1969 while both were serving as officers in the US Navy. After he completed two tours in Vietnam as a carrier pilot he left active duty and he and Susan moved to Los Angeles where he managed movie stars for two years. They then decided to make a permanent move back to Del Mar to raise their family. Halenza became involved in San Diego real estate where he is still active through the family company. Halenza graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and attended Stanford University where he received a Master of Science degree in statistics. He has served on numerous City of Del Mar committees and was on the board of the Del Mar Foundation for eight years serving as president from 2004 to 2006.

Katie Militello is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) who moved to Del Mar from Buffalo, NY 12 years ago with her husband and two of their three children, who were still in high school. Prior to moving to Del Mar, Militello was a marketing executive working at Fisher-Price, Mattel, and for a medical device company baseAfter working in major corporations, Militello went on to provide marketing consulting for family-owned businesses in Buffalod in Buffalo. Her business skills include strategic planning, product development, marketing and sales support. , leading to an interest in counseling. When Militello moved to California, she switched careers and participated in internship programs at hospice, Carlsbad grade schools, and the UCSD Maternal Health Clinic. Militello first volunteered with DMCC as a facilitator for Adapting to Life Transitions, a peer support group for adapting to changes of aging. She most recently facilitated the Writing Your Story program, a writing circle with an understanding of therapeutic approaches and the benefit of writing in exploration of emotions, meaning-making, and storytelling about our lives. She has served on the board of her local professional chapter of CAMFT and is currently in private practice in Del Mar. Militello graduated with a BA from Harvard University in Asian Studies, The Wharton School – University of Pennsylvania with an MBA, and National University with a MA in counseling.

Phyllis Mirsky is a longtime volunteer for Del Mar Community Connections and was named 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Mirsky has served in various leadership roles at DMCC, including a previous six-year term as secretary of the board of directors. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Mirsky received a master’s degree in librarianship at the University of Michigan and a BS in social welfare from Ohio State University. Mirsky’s career as a librarian spanned 40 years, most of it spent within the University of California both at UCLA and UC San Diego. She became one of the most influential health sciences librarians in the world, culminating in being honored as one of the Medical Library Association’s “100 Most Notable.” Mirsky retired from UC San Diego in 2005 as the Deputy University Librarian. She currently serves as an emerita mentor to UCSD’s Chancellors Scholars, a cadre of first generation students who have demonstrated academic excellence and financial need. She and her husband Ed have lived in Del Mar for four decades.

Tanya Young is an artist working in oil, gouache and digital media. She grew up in Chicago and moved to Del Mar with her young family in 1986. She has created paintings for homes and corporations, including a commission of multiple works for the research facility and offices of Eli Lilly and Company in San Diego. Young’s daughter Madeleine works in philanthropy at La Jolla Playhouse, and her husband Michael is a practicing adult and child psychiatrist. An avid gardener, Young is currently serving a third year on the board of the Del Mar Garden Club. Young received her BFA degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and her MFA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She received a graduate certificate in science illustration from CSU Monterey Bay. She continues to work in both art fields, abstract and science. Young’s specialty in science illustration is the deep ocean, and she works with scientists from Scripps Oceanography where she completed an internship. In 2021 she was invited to be “Artist-at-Sea” on the R/V Falkor operated by Schmidt Ocean Institute. Young’s website is tanyayoungart.com.

To learn more about Del Mar Community Connections, its board members, and activities and services in the community, visit www.dmcc.cc or call (858) 792-7565. —DMCC news release