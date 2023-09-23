Helen Woodward Animal Center breaks ground on Humane Education Village in Rancho Santa Fe

Rendering of the entrance to Helen Woodward Animal Center’s new Humane Education Village.

The nonprofit Helen Woodward Animal Center broke ground on its Humane Education Village on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 20, at its campus in Rancho Santa Fe.

The $7.5 million project is slated to include two buildings totaling 10,500 square feet and 20,000 square feet of outdoor space with two playgrounds and an area for children and adults to interact with a variety of animals, ranging from goats, llamas and rabbits to snakes, birds and insects.

The buildings will house the center’s humane education programs and Pet Encounter Therapy staff, animals and programs. Six themed classrooms are planned in the education center, including a Desert Room, Jungle and Woodland Room, Ocean Room, Tundra Room and Urban Pets Room.

Classrooms will be on either side of the building connected by open walkways. The Ocean Room, for example, will have programs focusing on fish and sea life. Other rooms, such as the jungle and woodlands, will focus on animals who live in those areas.

The new center will include two birthday party rooms, animal enclosures inside the classrooms and a large kitchen along with restrooms and storage areas. A 2,700-square-foot playground for children ages 7 to 14 will be themed around pollinators and smaller bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

The construction on the buildings marks the third phase in the nonprofit’s estimated $50 million Campaign for Caring, which began in 2001 as part of an effort to rebuild the center’s older facilities, some of which have been there since the center opened its doors in 1972.

The fourth phase will include remodeling of the center’s equine hospital and Club Pet boarding facility, which is expected to begin in 2025.

Construction is set to begin in several weeks and is scheduled for completion by 2025.

The project is being carried out by Delawie, a local architecture and planning company.

Funding for the project came largely from Sharron MacDonald, the Jack and Marilyn McManama Charitable Trust, the Selander Foundation and the LaureL Foundation.

MacDonald and about 30 other donors, board members and their families attended the groundbreaking. MacDonald spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony about her passion for supporting the center.

Since its founding by Helen Woodward more than 50 years ago, the center has emphasized humane education for all ages. More than 13,000 children typically visit the center each year.

“Helen Woodward believed in Humane Education strongly which is why it was one of the two original departments that she founded here,” said Haylee Blake, associate director of Humane Education at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

For more information on the Helen Woodward Animal Center, visit animalcenter.org.