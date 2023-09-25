Sky Deck launches new collective happy hour

Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s Sky Deck tenants have teamed up to offer a new Sky Deck Collective Happy Hour.

Starting Oct. 1, the collective happy hour will be held Monday through Friday, between 4-6 p.m. Participating restaurants include Ambrogio15, Craft House, Glass Box, Marufuku Ramen, Understory, and URBANA Mexican Gastronomy & Mixology.

Sky Deck’s diverse line-up promises a lot of variety during happy hour. Offerings include 50% off cocktails from the central bar Understory (such as the Oak Viejo Mezcal Old Fashioned), elote from URBANA, $1 oysters from Glass Box or the Buffalo cauliflower and beer from Craft House

Sky Deck is located in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center at 2925 El Camino Real in Carmel Valley.