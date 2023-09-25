Someone San Diego Should Know: Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud

Inspired by childhood experiences in the Middle East, oculofacial surgeon Dr. Jean-Paul Abboud spends time volunteering to help children through eyelid and facial reconstructive surgery.

Abboud was born into the sectarian violence, assassinations and invasions of the Lebanese Civil War. At 11 years old, he and his friends were rocked by a nearby explosion while playing in the street. The kids ran toward the smoke, and there they watched the wife and child of a local journalist die in front of them.

Witnessing the results of war as a child, Abboud pledged to make a difference with his life and to figure out how to help ease the pain and suffering of the innocent who were physically maimed and emotionally harmed.

Abboud’s family escaped the violence, and like so many others throughout history, they sought refuge, peace and stability in America. After immigrating to New Jersey in the 1980s, Abboud excelled in school, earning his bachelor’s at Rutgers University, as well as his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Rutgers University/Princeton University Physician Scientist Program.

Abboud headed West and completed his residency in ophthalmology in La Jolla at the Shiley Eye Institute at the UC San Diego. His fellowship back on the East Coast focused on oculofacial and orbital reconstructive surgery.

Abboud returned to San Diego and opened Oculofacial Surgical Arts in 2017 in Del Mar, where he specializes in reconstructive and cosmetic eyelid surgery, diagnosing and managing diseases of the eye socket, tear drainage system, eyelids and other facial trauma.

While leading a successful business, Abboud has not forgotten his childhood promise. Through affiliations with Rady Children’s Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital, Abboud makes time to volunteer for the Fresh Start Surgical Gifts program and the Scripps Mercy Outreach Surgical Team (MOST).

“Both of these organizations align with my vision: to transform the lives of disadvantaged youth and help them lead lives beyond their conditions through world class medical care,” he said.

Fresh Start provides reconstructive surgery and other medical services to children from across the world by a volunteer team of surgeons and medical professionals at Rady Children’s Hospital. Since its foundation in 1991, Fresh Start has helped more than 8,500 children with physical deformities caused by birth defects, disease, accidents or physical abuse receive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the family.

As a member of the Scripps Mercy Outreach Surgical Team (MOST), Abboud visited San Cristóbal del Las Casas in Chiapas, Mexico, with other medical volunteers. These missions hold much more importance than the medical benefits of removing orbital tumors, treating facial burns and surgically repairing facial deformities.

“Our surgeries change lives,” he said. “A patient’s life, livelihood and future can be impacted profoundly by a surgery that might take only 20 minutes. These children grow up bullied and shunned by others because of a facial deformity, and we are able to give these kids back their self-esteem and self-confidence.”

Abboud and the other volunteers are sometimes able to help whole families and generations heal. In Vanua Levu, Fiji, a family that suffered from a congenital eyelid defect was treated like outcasts by the villagers who believed their eyes were cursed.

“After the operations, we were able to witness the transformation that took place. It is fulfilling — to have the privilege to change lives with what we do.”

Another young girl the team met in Fiji required more sophisticated treatment and equipment. She will be flown to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment in the next month.

Abboud, who lives in North County, leads a busy life, running his business, spending time with his wife and his two children and pursuing varied interests in writing, teaching, science, engineering, painting and photography. But he said he will continue to make time to volunteer helping others.

“We often take basic health care for granted. Everyone deserves safety and stability, and to not be defined by such treatable conditions.”

Abboud has transformed the lives of countless children in need. Through selflessness and honed expertise, Abboud has provided hope and self-confidence to these children, providing them with a fresh start in life.

For more information about the Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Program, go to freshstart.org.

To learn more about Abboud’s humanitarian work, go to oculofacialarts.com/dr-abboud

About this series

Someone San Diego Should Know is a column written by members of the U-T’s Community Advisory Board about local people who are interesting and noteworthy because of their experiences, achievements, creativity or credentials.

Michael Kurima is a member of the San Diego Union-Tribune Community Advisory Board, a management consultant and business owner, and president of the board of directors of the SDJACL, a social justice nonprofit established in 1932. He lives with his family in Carlsbad.

