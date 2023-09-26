El Pueblo now serving up authentic Mexican in Pacific Highlands Ranch

El Pueblo Mexican Food is now open at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Founded in 2012, El Pueblo also has locations in Del Mar, Cardiff and Carlsbad.

“We have fresh authentic Mexican Food at a good price,” said Nony Funes, general manager. “By serving beer-battered fish tacos for only $1.19 we are able to have a great food option at an even better deal.

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch approached El Pueblo and Funes said once they saw the location they knew it would be a great partnership. “This area needed an upscale fast casual restaurant that would welcome everyone from the teens to the workers to the families and people looking for a date night spot,” she said.

Open at 6 a.m. for breakfast with egg breakfast burritos and chilaquiles, the eatery stays open until midnight with a menu that includes burritos, tacos, bowls, tostadas, quesadillas and enchiladas. Chicken tortilla soup, chili relleno and carne asada fries are among the fan favorites. The Del Mar and new Carmel Valley locations are the only ones in the El Pueblo family with a fully stocked bar, a social hub with a selection of premium tequilas, mezcal, and craft margaritas.

“We have found a way to combine fast casual dining with great Mexican food then pair all of that with an extensive bar. You can have some Louis XIII or a bottle of Caymus with your $1.19 fish taco,” Flores said. “Best of both worlds.”

Unique to the Pacific Highlands Ranch location, El Pueblo has partnered with Patron to offer a Margarita Tower. Guests can get four margaritas with a choice of tequila or Mezcal to share with friends for $40.

El Pueblo is located at 5965 Village Way, Suite E107, Carmel Valley.

