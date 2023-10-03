Crunch Carmel Valley unveils strong new look

With deadlifts and burpees, Crunch Carmel Valley celebrated a grand re-opening on Sept. 26, showing off all the new ways to work up a sweat at the renovated gym in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

“Everyone was super excited with all the upgrades, there was a really good energy and lots of guest traffic,” said Brittney Collazo, Crunch’s new general manager “We’re really, really happy with it.”

During the renovations, Crunch aimed to keep the gym open without disrupting members’ routines. Changes included the installation of a new functional training area upstairs with 10 feet of new turf for HIIT-style classes and a boxing area with heavy bags for boxing classes. They expanded the free weight area with more dumbbells and benches and in what Collazo called a “massive upgrade,” they brought in a full circuit of Hammer Strength plate-loaded equipment.

Pre-COVID, the gym used to have a kids’ club which they opted not to reopen. Instead, the space has been converted into a dedicated power lifting platform room, with squat racks and plenty of room for deadlifting.

“No matter what style of training or exercise you like, we have something for everybody,” said Collazo of the gym which also offers group exercise such as “The Ride” spin class, yoga and Zumba.

To keep the gym looking sharp, there were also some interior design upgrades like new color schemes and paint and locker room improvements.

Collazo said that the recently unveiled improvements were just the first phase of getting the gym to be “one of the best gyms in the area.” The next and final phase will be the fully renovated “Rest & Recovery” area with private rooms offering red light therapy, cryotherapy and tanning, along with a new area for Human Touch hydromassage chairs. The phase is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

“This gym is incredible already and we’re still doing so much to it,” Collazo said. She said not only is the facility nice and next level, but the staff embraces the brand’s “no judgment” philosophy and is ready to help educate and inspire. She invites anyone to come in and check out the renovation—three-day guest passes are available for those who haven’t been in before.

Learn more at crunch.com/locations/carmel-valley

