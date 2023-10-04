Longtime Carmel Valley resident Abraham LeVine celebrates 100th birthday

Carmel Valley resident Abraham LeVine recently celebrated 100 years of a wonderful life.

Abe was born on Oct. 2, 1923 in Schenectady, NY. He served in the US Army in WW11 as an automotive parts clerk from 1943-1946, an experience that enabled him to travel to many European countries.

Abraham LeVine wearing his 100th birthday cap!

(Paula Schannon



)

Upon discharge, he returned to the Albany/Schenectady area and he became partner in a grocery store. Always friendly, welcoming and helpful to others, his food market was well received in the neighborhood.

He soon met the love of his life, Pearl, and they married in 1946. In their 73 years of marriage, they had three children, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many grand-dogs! Despite long working hours, Abe found time to take Pearl on a “date” in downtown Albany every Thursday evening. Besides work, their lives were filled with family, friends, and the upkeep of their home.

After leaving the grocery business, Abe worked for the city of Albany as a comptroller at City Hall. Abe’s hard work ethic, dependability and gentle disposition was recognized by all. Abe enjoyed being the first person to arrive and he greeted everyone upon their arrival. Abe easily established connections with people. He had a talent for projects and he was never idle. He was a man who enjoyed seeing a finished task. By watching Abe, his children learned the importance of timeliness, attention to detail, and caring about your family, friends and neighbors. Abe loved to give things to people and help when needed. Whether it was supplying neighborhood children with popsicles in the summertime, mowing an elderly neighbor’s lawn, or delivering groceries to those in need, he is a terrific father who modeled what being a good person is all about.

Abe and Pearl moved to Carmel Valley in 1989 to spend their retirement years in warmer temperatures, close to their daughter and son-in-law. They became members of SeaWorld and the Zoo, and marveled at the beautiful Del Mar beach. Always civic minded, Abe volunteered to work the voting polls and he called bingo weekly at a local retirement home. He was a member of the Jewish Community Center, Congregation Beth El, and the City of Hope. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and attending school, sports and scouting activities with his local grandchildren. Shopping at the local grocery stores was also a favorite hobby. Abe loved to find a great bargain and he would stock up on nonperishable merchandise whenever he found the right buy! Abe and Pearl were always seen walking hand in hand and strangers frequently stopped them to comment on what a “loving and cute couple” they were. Pearl sadly passed away just before the start of Covid in 2019.

When the challenge of managing the activities of daily living on his own became too great, Abe moved to Torrey Pines Senior Living in Carmel Valley. It is in this environment where Abe has continued to thrive. Abe is well liked by staff and residents. Though his activity level has diminished, he loves to be surrounded by people and often greets passers-by with a smile and a warm greeting.

Turning 100 is a momentous occasion and sparks thoughts about what it takes to keep an aging senior going. When asked what he has done to live so long, Abe states that he does everything in moderation and that he is nice to everyone. Clearly, Abe’s connection to people, his desire to please, and be a part of his community has served him well throughout his life. Abe has been very fortunate to have loving and devoted children and grandchildren. Abe’s family is extremely grateful for the genuine attentive care he continues to receive daily at Torrey Pines Senior Living. His health management team, caregivers, activity staff, dining staff and housekeepers work together to keep Abe safe, nourished and stimulated. — Tribute written by Paula Schannon, Abe’s daughter