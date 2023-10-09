Locals hope Mt. Everest Base Camp trek inspires big adventures

This year two locals made the trip of a lifetime to Nepal, to complete the trek to Mount Everest Base Camp.

On separate journeys in January to February and April, Aleida Wahn of Del Mar and Dhaval Sheth of Carmel Valley took on the expedition that was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting.

When they returned, they spoke to students a Del Mar’s Winston School as they were learning about Mount Everest and historical survival stories. They shared what it takes to prepare for a journey like that, from the right gear to the right mindset and challenge the kids to dream big and seek their own exciting adventures.

“It is a tough thing to do but if you can do it, just do it because it really is one of the most magnificent things seen in my life,” said Sheth, who works in private wealth management but is an adventurer at heart.

“It is absolutely majestic,” agreed Wahn, an attorney and true crime writer. “It is just so incredibly beautiful.”

The Everest Base Camp trek takes a total of eight days up, covering 38.5 miles and including two acclimatization days. It then takes three days to get back down. For the elevation, hikers start at Lukla at 9,383 feet climbing all the way up to 17,598 feet at base camp.

From base camp, it’s another 42 miles to the Everest summit at 29,032 feet.

Wahn and Sheth did the same trek more or less but each carried away different experiences.

Wahn completed the trek in April with Cindy Kippley, a friend from college—together they had backpacked through Europe decades ago. Wahn said she was dubious when her friend first approached her with the idea. “Mount Everest? I’m not a mountaineer, that’s not me” but with some convincing, she decided to just do it.

Wahn, who is in her 50s, has always loved to be outside and has always hiked a lot with her husband, in addition to biking and kickboxing. She felt like she was in shape to do the climb but had to really build her cardiovascular endurance knowing that the elevation was going to add another element. She pushed herself to do harder local hikes like El Cajon Mountain and even went to June Lake in Mammoth for some elevation training.

Wahn took on the Everest journey through a company called Himalayan Pole Trek. The trek to base camp goes through every terrain imaginable: “One day we were in a beautiful forest, the next traversing narrow stone steps, then a day of snow to wide open paths and moraine,” Wahn said.

One of the more challenging parts for Wahn was the second day, a grueling hike straight up for what seemed like endless hours. That day, the hikers also crossed the Hillary Bridge. Named for Sir Edmond Hillary, the first climber to summit Everest with Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, the bridge is 600 feet above the rushing waters of the Dudh Koshi River. “If you are afraid of heights this is not the place to be,” she said of the bridge that scarily sways in the wind—she took a video showing her crossing the bridge, out of breath, as colorful prayer flags affixed to it are blowing in the wind.

Physically, the trek took a toll and pushed Wahn to her very limits.

“I got really sick at 12,000 feet of elevation, it was horrible nausea and every minute felt like I would throw up,” she said.

She woke up in the middle of the night on the second day and felt so terrible that she called out to her mother who passed away in 2009. She was treated with Diamox, which is used to treat mountain sickness.

“The trek itself was challenging, even grueling at times but the hardest part was battling altitude sickness for many days,” said Wahn, who lost six pounds in eight days on the trek. “There were days where I felt I could not go on. But I persevered and made it. I had tears in my eyes when I stood at the foot of the highest mountain in the world.”

The final leg up to base camp took eight hours. After reaching base camp, hikers have the opportunity to get up at 4 a.m. the next morning to ascend up to Kala Patthar at 18,192 feet to see breathtaking views of Everest at sunrise.

But after base camp, Wahn was so sick she couldn’t do the full Kala Patthar so the women decided to go halfway. Even starting at 6:30 a.m., it was very, very cold having reached 14 below during the night: ”I have never been so cold in my life, my hands were hurting so bad,” said Wahn, who was wearing thick gloves and using hand warmers.

From her trek, Wahn took away a feeling of gratitude. She was grateful seeing how hard the porters and Sherpas worked, carrying up to 100 pounds of bags and supplies on their backs for the hikers; and she was never so grateful for simplicities like toilet paper and running water. “Eight ounces of water on the trek was gold, you cannot waste it.”

She was also grateful for the encouraging messages she read from friends on Facebook and from her husband on WhatsApp along the way when she didn’t think she could go any further. To have everyone pulling for her from a world away was a great feeling and helped her persevere the final steps to reach her goal.

“It was like Times Square on New Year’s Eve at base camp, it is the greatest feeling,” Wahn said. “It was a gorgeous day, it’s something I will never forget. When you look ahead and see all the orange tents, I knew we were going to make it. I was so emotional just at that moment.”

Dhaval Sheth at Everest Base Camp.

(Courtesy Dhaval Sheth)

For Sheth, Everest Base Camp had been a bucket list item for a long time. As an Indian and a Hindu, the trek was meaningful and spiritual.

“It was really incredible to actually see Everest and be right next to it. It is one of the most remarkable things I’ve done in my life,” Sheth said. “You see pictures and you see it on TV but to actually go and do it and be right next to it is really awe-inspiring.”

Sheth used G Adventures for his trek, an eco-friendly tourism company that gives back to the communities it takes tourists through. He has used the company in the past to travel to places such as Patagonia, Vietnam, Machu Picchu and Iran.

He had been thinking about Everest trip for a long time and when a deal popped up in January 2023, he thought “I’m not getting any younger” and jumped on it and was on a flight at the end of that month from Los Angeles to Doha, Qatar to Kathmandu.

In addition to his trek, in Nepal he also got to visit places like the Pashupatinath Temple, one of the oldest temples in the world which is sacred to Hindu people.

“It was really life-changing for me and inspired me to go back to that region,” he said. “They were the most majestic mountains I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Sheth went during a less busy climbing season than Wahn but that also meant it was much, much colder.

“It is a tough trek,” Sheth said. He considers himself to be in pretty good shape, running half marathons, lifting weights and spinning, but he said the difficulty lies in two factors for Californians: They aren’t used to cold weather and most are not used to high elevation.

“When you go higher and higher up to 18,5000 feet, the lack of oxygen messes with your head,” he said.

Several parts of the trek were tough on him both physically and psychologically.

The scariest thing for him was at Namche Bazaar, an acclimatization point when you start to really feel the air getting thinner and thinner. Like Wahn, he was moved by his experience at the memorial tribute at Lobuche for all the people who have lost their lives trying to summit, about an hour and a half before reaching base camp.

The lack of oxygen was really starting to get to him and he took a video capturing the moment.

“I’m so tired. this is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life physically,” he says in the video between gulps of air. “There’s an eerie silence here and, in many ways, it kind of humbles you that life is a gift. You’ve got to live every day and live it to the fullest but at the same time be respectful, be humble and keep pressing on.”

After reaching base camp, Sheth took on that last portion up to Kala Patthar and said it was a tremendous challenge. He was up at 3: 30 a.m. to hike three hours to the lookout point and the weather was bitterly cold, negative 20 with windchill: “It was like a thousand knives and jabbing you”. Seeing the Khumbu Icefall and the sunrise over the peak of Everest was incredible.

“It was hard and steep…my cognitive ability was just not there but I saw an amazing sunrise over Everest,” Sheth said. “It looked so majestic and spiritual —I thought ‘There it is, the highest point on earth’ but I had no strength to take pictures I was so tired.”

After his trek down, Sheth reveled in the simple pleasure of a clean shave and a haircut. As his oxygen levels were low, he spent a day and a half in the hospital to recover safely.

After doing Everest Base Camp, Sheth is inspired to summit Mount Kilimanjaro or to do base camp hikes to K2, the second-highest mountain on earth in Pakistan or Kangchenjunga, the third tallest mountain in world.

He has no goals to summit those mountains or Everest, not only does it take a lot of money (a summit can cost up to $100,000) but it’s also very dangerous, something he learned to respect while on his trek: “As glorious as it is, I wouldn’t want to risk my life to summit that mountain.”

Once both had completed their trek this spring, Wahn connected with The Winston School through a friend who works as a speech therapist at the school. The two were eager to share with the children what they had accomplished and they said the students were fascinated.

For Wahn, it was important to teach the kids her lesson of perseverance, how she kept going even when she thought she no longer could.

“It was our goal to try and encourage them to dream big…everybody can do something exciting,” Wahn said. “Seek your own exciting adventure, find something to challenge you, something that awakens you.”

She is taking her own advice—while she worries about how she would handle the altitude, she would like to do Mount Kilimanjaro. She said the wheels are turning in her head about the next thing that will push her and challenge her—one idea is racing a half Ironman.

Sheth too is looking ahead to his next big adventure.

“When you cross 40 years old, you realize life isn’t as long as we think it is,” said Sheth, 47, of his motivation to not waste time and to travel the world. After returning from Everest he went to Bolivia to see the Uyuni Salt Flats and in the summer, he traveled to Cuba.

“When you pass this earth, you only take good deeds and experiences with you,” Sheth said. “I’d rather have experiences than things.”