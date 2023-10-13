Del Mar Wine & Food Festival raises thousands for Feeding San Diego

The Del Mar Wine & Food Festival was held Sept. 6-11. The event attracted more more than 8,000 attendees. The festival featured 20 culinary events and festivities hosted by professional athletes Alex Morgan, Drew Brees and Rob Machado, actors Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston of Dos Hombres.

The event also raised $25,000 for Feeding San Diego.

Alex Morgan (Del Mar Wine & Food Festival)

Headlining celebrity chefs included Susan Feniger, Antonia Lofaso, Catherine McCord, Claudette Zepeda, Claudia Sandoval, Richard Blais, Brian Malarkey, Aaron May, Beau MacMillan, Benito Molina, Drew Deckman, Eric Greenspan, Jackson Kalb, and Silvio Salmoiraghi.

