Families and friends enjoy Yom Kippur at the Beach

For Jewish people around the world, Yom Kippur is the Holy Day of Atonement and a day of promising to do better while engaging in self-improvement. For a group of family and friends from Del Mar, Yom Kippur has taken on an even more special and personal meaning.

Every year somewhere in September or October, the Jewish High Holy Day of Yom Kippur occurs and brings closure to a year (this year it’s 5784) with a 25-hour fast. For the last 13 years at Powerhouse Park, a group of 25 adults and children composed of three generations come together to break this fast during the late afternoon with an abundance of food and joy. The Kaplan, Mighdoll and Oringher elders head the group and their children, nieces and nephews (the Nudlemans, J. Mighdolls, Rosenzweigs,and Van Winkles) and grandchildren (Sebastian, Harley, Ruby, Ashton, Zachary, Shyla, Brayden, Lindsay, and Dylan) ranging in age from 9 to 18, join together to devour the food, soak up some sun, and sometimes catch a picture-perfect Del Mar sunset.

Each year the group grows or shrinks depending on visiting relative and friends or as what happened this year, becomes a bit smaller with two of the eldest going off to college (“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” says Dr. Seuss). This annual breaking of the fast at the beach has become a much-loved tradition between families and friends giving everyone a positive and warm feeling as they step into the new year. “We all go forward with hopes for good health and a world filled with peace, love, and compassion. Shana Tova to all.”

— Report by Micki Mighdoll