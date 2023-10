Homecoming Queen and King Anaclaire Fox and Lukas Tu, with Sol Pellegrino.

Julia Kaplan with Bryce Connover, standing in for Max Bishop.

Torrey Pines High School celebrated homecoming traditions and its 50th anniversary on Oct. 6. The homecoming court was crowned at the halftime of a 10-6 Falcon football victory over Mission Hills.

TPHS homecoming court: Crystal Cheng, Harper Kelley, Julia Kaplan, Lana Ciner, Ava Fagin, Becca Baker, Anaclaire Fox, Lukas Tu, Matt Conway (Sol Pellegrino was his stand in), Sebastian Catanzaro, Christian Connell, Bryce Connover (Max Bishop stand in) Riley Tone and Or Nagar.

