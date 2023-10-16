Pacific Sky School wins two design awards at Orchids & Onions

Del Mar Union School District’s new Pacific Sky School was honored with two Orchid awards at the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s Orchids & Onions, winning in the categories of private architecture and landscape architecture.

The annual awards recognize outstanding architecture, planning and urban design throughout the San Diego region. Other local nominees included the murals at One Paseo in the category of public art, the Fletcher Cove playground for landscape architecture, and Rare Society steakhouse in Solana Beach for interior design.

OBR Architecture was the architect and designer for the 67,000-square-foot Pacific Highlands Ranch school which opened last fall. The modern and playful design of the school incorporates concrete masonry and exposed heavy timber structure.

Inside Pacific Sky School. (Ian Patzke Photography)

Modern learning studios have bifold doors, opening the classrooms up for collaboration with roomy, multi-functional hallways or to connect with nature and outdoor spaces. The spacious Innovation Center offers a flexible area for performances and programs like robotics, as well as playful reading nooks, which can be found throughout the school.

The landscape design includes plants native to the mesa and neighboring canyon and functional and fun interactive features like natural tree logs for benches and slides instead of stairs.

“It made me excited and want to be a child. I wish my kids could go there,” read the comments from the jury. “I like the sense of discovery, the way the interior was oriented. I could see a lot of creative activities, the different learning styles, that could be embraced there. They made it a point to make this an engaging space for kids. Not all schools have an interior space like this.”