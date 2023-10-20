Lifestyle

Grant recipient CEO speaks at Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective event

Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective members at the Sept. 19 event.
(Courtesy of Wenhsin Lee, president of DMWGC)
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective met at the private residence of one of its members. The group gathered to hear from A Bridge for Kids, a local nonprofit and recipient of the Collective’s largest 2023 grant. CEO of A Bridge for Kids, Michael Nance, thanked the DMWGC for its generous $25,000 grant, which went to support many of the programs that ABFKs provides for low income, high-potential high school students in San Diego.

Each year DMWGC gives to local nonprofit organizations, having given over $250,000 since 2017. DMWGC is a community of Del Mar women that gives collectively to amplify their impact as donors. For more information, visit www.dmwgc.org

