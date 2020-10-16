Shop, dine, give local with new Del Mar Village Dollars eGift card

In partnership with the City of Del Mar and Rotary Club of Del Mar, the Del Mar Village Association announces the debut of Del Mar Village Dollars — a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local. The Del Mar Village Dollars eGift card can be purchased at denominations between $5 and $250 and can be redeemed at any participating Del Mar Village restaurant, retailer or service provider.

(Courtesy)

Thanks to generous donations from the City of Del Mar and Rotary Club of Del Mar, two exciting promotions will debut with the Del Mar Village Dollars eGift card. For a limited time, purchasers will receive bonus dollars when they buy cards at certain amounts: buy $30 or more, get $10 free; buy $75 or more, get $25; and buy $120, get $40. Bonus dollars must be spent by Dec. 31, 2020, though the Del Mar Village Dollars eGift card program will be ongoing. Additionally, processing fees will also be covered for a limited time, so purchasers will only pay the face value of the eGift card(s).

To purchase an eGift card, folks can visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com, select a gift card amount and send it to themselves or a lucky recipient via email or text. The face value card is sent to the recipient, while the bonus cards are sent to the purchaser and can be forwarded if desired. The cards are all-digital and can be redeemed at participating businesses by showing the card on the recipient’s phone or printed out.

“Participating in this program means supporting the heart of what makes our community unique,” said Ellie Haviland, mayor of Del Mar. “By supporting local businesses, more money continues circulating through the local community, keeping our downtown vibrant. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with DMVA and Rotary Club of Del Mar to bring this program to Del Mar.”

“We really wanted to find a way to help keep spending local and support our downtown businesses,” said Dugan Lamoise, president of Rotary Club of Del Mar. “The Del Mar Village Dollars eGift card is the perfect solution, and we’re hoping people will use it to explore the many wonderful restaurants, retailers and services Del Mar has to offer.”

Del Mar Village Dollars can be purchased for self-use or as a gift for friends, family, teachers, employees, holiday giving and more.

To view a list of participating Del Mar Village merchants and purchase a Del Mar Village Dollars eGift card, visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com. — News release