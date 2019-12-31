Solana Beach School District seeks board candidates

There is a board vacancy on the Solana Beach School District board following the resignation of Vice President Richard Leib. The district is currently seeking candidates for the open position.

The district serves approximately 3,000 kindergarten through sixth-grade students at seven elementary schools. Through the board’s focus on overall student well-being, students in the district reach high levels of academic success as indicated by local and state assessments. In addition, the district has prioritized social-emotional supports and services at each school to further demonstrate attention to the needs of the whole child.

School board members are responsible for attending all regularly scheduled and special board meetings. Members often visit schools and classrooms with the superintendent, attend special school events and activities, and are visible and vocal advocates for students, the district and public education.

The application packet is available online at sbsd.net or a copy may be picked up from the superintendent’s office located at 309 N. Rios Avenue in Solana Beach. The packet solicits information that will be helpful to the board for determining applicants’ qualifications for the position. The packet includes board bylaws, general information concerning a board member’s role, responsibilities and limits of authority, as well as rules concerning public statements and the disclosure of confidential or privileged information.

Applications are due by Jan. 31 at noon.

Candidates will be interviewed in an open session on Feb. 11 and the new board member selected and sworn-in that day.

