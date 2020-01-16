Carmel Valley student artwork featured in city’s 2020 calendar

The City of San Diego’s new Water Conservation calendar features the winning artwork of several local Carmel Valley students.This is the 20th year the calendar has been produced by the city’s Public Utilities Department.
“The children’s artwork in these calendars is fantastic and helps present the importance of reducing water use,” said Shauna Lorance, director of the Public Utilities Department. “I encourage San Diegans to pick up a calendar and learn about water conservation all year.”
More than 100 San Diego children entered the Kids’ Poster Contest and 19 award-winning posters are featured in the 2020 calendar. The student artist winners include:
First grade
Third place: Isabella Yang, Solana Ranch Elementary
Second grade
First place: Isabella Chen, Solana Ranch
Second place: Amber Liu, Solana Ranch
Third grade
First place: Derick Chi, Sage Canyon Elementary
Third place: Rosabel Wang, Ocean Air Elementary
Fourth grade
First place: Veronica Yu, Del Mar Pines Elementary
Fifth grade
Second place: Lily Saganich, Solana Pacific Elementary
Third place: Teodora Matic, Solana Pacific
Sixth grade
First place: Sierra Huang, Solana Ranch
Second place: Patrick Jang, Solana Ranch
Copies of the 2020 Kids’ Poster Contest Calendar are now available for free while supplies last at all City of San Diego Public Library branches and Recreation Centers. For water conservation tips, rebates and other information, please visit wastenowater.org.