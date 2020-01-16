Carmel Valley student artwork featured in city’s 2020 calendar

The City of San Diego’s new Water Conservation calendar features the winning artwork of several local Carmel Valley students.This is the 20th year the calendar has been produced by the city’s Public Utilities Department.

“The children’s artwork in these calendars is fantastic and helps present the importance of reducing water use,” said Shauna Lorance, director of the Public Utilities Department. “I encourage San Diegans to pick up a calendar and learn about water conservation all year.”

More than 100 San Diego children entered the Kids’ Poster Contest and 19 award-winning posters are featured in the 2020 calendar. The student artist winners include:

First grade

Third place: Isabella Yang, Solana Ranch Elementary

Second grade

First place: Isabella Chen, Solana Ranch

Second place: Amber Liu, Solana Ranch

Third grade

First place: Derick Chi, Sage Canyon Elementary

Third place: Rosabel Wang, Ocean Air Elementary



Fourth grade

First place: Veronica Yu, Del Mar Pines Elementary

Fifth grade

Second place: Lily Saganich, Solana Pacific Elementary

Third place: Teodora Matic, Solana Pacific

Sixth grade

First place: Sierra Huang, Solana Ranch

Second place: Patrick Jang, Solana Ranch

Copies of the 2020 Kids’ Poster Contest Calendar are now available for free while supplies last at all City of San Diego Public Library branches and Recreation Centers. For water conservation tips, rebates and other information, please visit wastenowater.org.

