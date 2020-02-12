It’s jogathon season in Del Mar Union School District

Del Mar Heights School kicked off the district’s jogathon season on Feb. 5. All eight schools in the Del Mar Union School District will hold jogathon fundraisers in February and March to support the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation.

So far this year the foundation has raised $621,670 of their $1.8 million goal. The $1`.8 million target would allow the district to fully-fund STEAM+ programs, hiring specialists in science, technology, engineering, art, music, physical education and more.

To learn more, visit dmsef.org

Del Mar Heights students on the run. (Karen Billing)