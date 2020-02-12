Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
It’s jogathon season in Del Mar Union School District

Jog 1.jpg
Students cheer on the runners in the Del Mar Heights jogathon.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen Billing
Feb. 12, 2020
2:10 PM
Del Mar Heights School kicked off the district’s jogathon season on Feb. 5. All eight schools in the Del Mar Union School District will hold jogathon fundraisers in February and March to support the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation.

So far this year the foundation has raised $621,670 of their $1.8 million goal. The $1`.8 million target would allow the district to fully-fund STEAM+ programs, hiring specialists in science, technology, engineering, art, music, physical education and more.

To learn more, visit dmsef.org

Jog 2.JPG
Del Mar Heights students on the run.
(Karen Billing)
Karen Billing
