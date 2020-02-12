Solana Beach’s Debra Schade represents region on California School Boards Association board

Solana Beach’s Debra Schade, vice president of the Solana Beach School District board, has recently expanded her role in education leadership as a newly appointed director on the California Schools Boards Association (CSBA) Board of Directors. Schade will represent Region 17 which includes San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Debra Schade (Courtesy)

Schade, who earned a Masters in Governance from CSBA, will continue to serve on the Solana Beach board while representing the region at the state level. As a director on the CSBA board, she will help set the association’s direction, ensuring that its activities and policies remain focused on its identified education goals. The board also provides insight into the impacts of state policies on local boards and communities and provides strategic foresight by examining the trends in public education and making decisions that will position CSBA and its members for the future.

“I am truly excited about the opportunity to represent San Diego County school boards at the state level,” said Schade, whose term as director will run through 2022. “After four years serving as a state delegate for our regional school boards, I look forward to continuing to work for brighter futures for all California students.”

Advertisement

Re-elected in 2018, Schade has served on the Solana Beach School District (SBSD) board for 18 years, serving in various leadership roles including president. Her three sons all graduated from SBSD and San Dieguito Union High School District schools. She is currently vice president of the SBSD board and is also vice president of the San Diego County School Boards Association. Schade has been a leader in advocating early STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and comprehensive social emotional learning services for students.

Schade has a doctorate in public health and 35 years of experience in education, research, technology and business.

“Dr. Schade has been an effective and committed trustee in the Solana Beach School District, and as a delegate in San Diego County,” said Julie Union, SBSD board president. “Knowing that she will now have a larger role in shaping state-wide policy and advocating for students is exciting. We know Dr. Schade will make a positive impact and represent our region well.”

-Karen Billing