San Diego Jewish Academy announces it will accommodate all students on campus five days a week

San Diego Jewish Academy (SDJA), located on a 56-acre campus in Carmel Valley, announced this week that its campus will reopen five days a week for all students at the end of August, according to a news release. The school, which is K-12 and has an Early Childhood Center, also highlighted success in navigating the demands of COVID-19 distance learning and maintaining strong community experiences online this past spring.

“We are extremely proud of our teachers for the world-class academics, online community engagement, and seamless transition our students experienced as we moved to distance learning due to COVID-19,” said Heidi Gantwerk, chair of the SDJA board. “Along with positive feedback learned from our recent parent survey—in which more than 90% of parents said they would recommend the school to peers at this time—we are preparing for in-person learning this fall. We know this will not look exactly like school in past years, but we are structuring our classrooms and other learning environments to be ready for this new normal.”

In addition to the added abilities for distancing provided by the large SDJA campus, plans include an array of changes to further enhance the safety and health of the SDJA students—from intensifying natural air flow in classrooms and building spaces, to instituting appropriate health screenings, and practicing and teaching healthy habits. SDJA’s outdoor courtyard spaces, large garden at the heart of the campus, sports fields, Innovation Center, and other campus spaces can serve as different learning environments. Any student who cannot be on campus for any reason will also be able to utilize the school’s remote learning platform.

“We are prepared for a range of scenarios and can offer high quality academics and meaningful community connections, whether online or in-person,” continued Gantwerk. “Our enrollment is growing and classes are filling up for the fall. We’re able to offer significant tuition assistance, which we know is critical for many families during these challenging times. If families are considering enrolling their students in SDJA for the fall, we encourage them to act quickly.”

Learn more about SDJA’s plans for the fall campus opening at www.sdja.com.

