Solana Beach district will hold at-large election in November

The Solana Beach School District will remain an at-large voting district for the November election as the process to transition into by-trustee voting areas was halted due to the pandemic.

The district’s work on the changeover began in December after the district received a demand letter from a local attorney alleging that they were in violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). The California legislature enacted the CVRA in 2002, prohibiting the use of at-large elections of governing board members if it “impairs the ability of a protected class to elect candidates of its choice or its ability to influence the outcome of an election.”

After working with a demographer and holding several public hearings, the board approved the new map in February, moving it forward for county and state approval. The progress stopped at the county level in March.

The two seats up for election this November are held by SBSD President Julie Union and Dana King, who was appointed to the seat left vacant by Rich Leib on Feb. 27.

Maps must be redrawn every 10 years after a census and it is anticipated that the district’s map will look very different in 2022 as the 2020 census will better reflect the growth that has happened over the last 10 years in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Interested candidates have until Aug. 7 to file their candidacy paperwork with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. For more information on candidate filing visit sdvote.com