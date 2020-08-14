Del Mar district applies for waiver to reopen in-person school

So far San Diego County has received 56 waiver applications to be able to open school for in-person instruction this fall. Those on the list include local private elementary schools Del Mar Pines, Diegueno Country School, Horizon Prep, San Diego Jewish Academy, Santa Fe Christian, La Jolla Country Day, Francis Parker and The Bishop’s School.

The Rancho Santa Fe School District and Del Mar Union School District (DMUSD) were the only public schools that have filed for the waiver.

All waivers must be approved by the county public health officer and state officials—districts can expect to be notified within a week if their waiver has been approved.

“Our district will be ready to open, due to the preparation we have done to ensure a safe reopening,” read a message to DMUSD families from Superintendent Holly McClurg.

As Del Mar does not know if the waiver will be approved in time to begin in-person on Aug. 24, the first two weeks of school will begin remotely and continue through Sept. 4. They then hope to be able to open their campuses to in-person learning on Sept. 8, with the distance learning option remaining available to families through the Launch program.

According to the governor’s order, schools can only physically open for in-person education when the county has been off the state’s monitoring list for 14 consecutive days—and San Diego County is inching closer to getting off that list.

On Aug. 13, San Diego County recorded its second day under 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. If the county continues to report cases below 100, the county could fall off the watchlist and all schools would be allowed to reopen including schools in the Solana Beach School District, which will not apply for a waiver.

The San Dieguito Union High School District has decided it will remain in the distance learning model for all students through the first quarter of the new school year. When the district is allowed to bring students on campus, the district will prioritize special education students, English language learners, high-risk students and students with inadequate learning environments first and then all other students.

