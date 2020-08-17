San Dieguito election ballot set, three candidates vie for Dalessandro’s seat

The ballots are now set for the November San Dieguito Union High School District board election, in which no incumbents are in the running. Longtime board members Joyce Dalessandro and Beth Hergesheimer will not seek re-election.

In trustee area 4, which includes Carmel Valley and Del Mar, Pratima Gutma has withdrawn and the candidate list now includes Michael Allman (board member CEO), Amy Caterina (educator/ advocate/businessperson) Jane Lea Smith (business/owner/parent)

Two candidates will vie for Hergesheimer’s trustee area 2 seat, which represents Encinitas and Carlsbad: Leslie Schneider (Encinitas Union School District board member) and Katrina Young (child advocate and chairman).