Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Education

San Dieguito election ballot set, three candidates vie for Dalessandro’s seat

Two seats on the Solana Beach School District board will be up for election in November.
(Courtesy SD Registrar of Voters)
By Karen Billing
Aug. 17, 2020
10:34 AM
Share

The ballots are now set for the November San Dieguito Union High School District board election, in which no incumbents are in the running. Longtime board members Joyce Dalessandro and Beth Hergesheimer will not seek re-election.

In trustee area 4, which includes Carmel Valley and Del Mar, Pratima Gutma has withdrawn and the candidate list now includes Michael Allman (board member CEO), Amy Caterina (educator/ advocate/businessperson) Jane Lea Smith (business/owner/parent)

Two candidates will vie for Hergesheimer’s trustee area 2 seat, which represents Encinitas and Carlsbad: Leslie Schneider (Encinitas Union School District board member) and Katrina Young (child advocate and chairman).

EducationCarmel Valley NewsDel Mar
Karen Billing

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement