Gelson’s provides support to Del Mar students, teachers and families through donation

Gelson’s, with San Diego locations in Del Mar, Carlsbad and Pacific Beach, recently announced a charitable donation to community neighbor the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation (DMSEF). The donation is made as part of the DMSEF’s fall giving campaign to support students, teachers and families, which is needed now more than ever.

(Courtesy)

Gelson’s $2,500 donation helps fund DMSEF’s STEAM+ program which aims to provide robust and engaging opportunities for students to experience an interdisciplinary approach to learning. STEAM+ benefits teachers at eight elementary schools with over 3,000 families in the Del Mar Union School District.