Solana Beach School District honors employees of the year

The Solana Beach School District has announced its Certificated and Classified Employees of the Year for 2020-2021 as Dawn Butler, a curriculum resource teacher at Solana Ranch School and Eleazar Galindo, plant foreman at Solana Pacific School.

Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Courtney Goode were able to make surprise appearances with balloons and flowers in hand for each district-level honoree.

Solana Pacific Principal Elisa Fregoso honored,2020-2021 Classified Employee of the Year Eleazar Galindo with SBASP President Ali Mirzahossein and Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger.

(Courtesy)

“We are proud of all of our staff this year for their resilience, flexibility and focus on doing what is best for students,” said Vicki King, SBSD board president. “We are thrilled to be gathering virtually to celebrate our employees of the year for their outstanding commitment and contribution to students, learning and the future.”

A district-level committee made up of administrators, employee union representatives met to review all school and site nominations. Skyline School, Solana Highlands and Solana Pacific chose to nominate all certificated staff as employees of the year and Skyline additionally nominated all classified staff for the honor during this challenging year.