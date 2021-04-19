Seven candidates apply for SDUHSD board vacancy

The San Dieguito Union High School District has received seven applications to fill the board vacancy left by the resignation of Kristin Gibson. The board will interview candidates Jeffrey Adler, Julie Bronstein, Ty Humes, Alan Kholos, David Snodgrass, Vic Wintriss and Lea Wolf in an open session on Thursday, April 22 and appoint a provisional board member at that time.

The new board member will serve the remainder of Gibson’s term, through November 2022.

A look at the candidates:

Jeffrey Adler has lived in the district for two years and is the parent of two students at Torrey Pines High School, a graduating senior and a freshman. He is the CEO of a virtual board education company iProtean, working with over 500 hospital trustees across the country. He has also collaborated with higher education institutions such as UC San Diego, San Diego State University, and the University of San Diego.

Julie Bronstein has lived in the district for 16 years. Bronstein is a parent of children at Pacific Trails Middle School and Canyon Crest Academy, as well as a 2020 graduate of CCA. She is an executive director of development, community fundraising at UC San Diego where she also serves on the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Committee for Advancement. She also serves on the board of the CCA Foundation.

Ty Humes has been a resident of the district for 14 years and is the parent of a Torrey Pines freshman. Humes is the CFO and part owner of Sercagene, a biotech pharmaceutical company in Carmel Valley and an executive and global head of Wondros, Inc., an international creative agency. He also served as the president of the Del Mar Schools Educational Foundation for six years.

Alan Kholos, is a former U.S. Air Force officer and corporate attorney currently employed at Becton Dickinson in Carmel Valley—he recently completed a four-year assignment in Israel to acquire an Israeli medical device company. He also served as a trustee on the Del Mar Union School District board for three years. He has lived in Carmel Valley for 20 years and his children have attended Carmel Valley Middle School and CCA.

David Snodgrass is an Army National Guard veteran and engineer who currently serves as the vice president and deputy general manager of DRS Daylight Defense, a world leader in laser technology for defense and scientific research. He is the executive sponsor for the company’s support of the advanced engineering technology class as CCA, where his two children attend school. He also played semi-professional rugby for 17 years.

Vic Wintriss has lived in the district for 30 years, previously in Encinitas but is now in Carmel Valley where he serves as a member of the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board. Wintriss is a retired Navy commander, UCSD Extension instructor, Junior Achievement teacher and computer science teacher at The League Of Amazing Programmers, a Carmel Valley nonprofit he founded in 2008 to teach programming to young students.

Lea Wolf has lived in the district for 21 years. A social entrepreneur, she has led several projects and startups with technology platforms including IQNet which provides personal and professional development for managers and executives; and Deeds By Kids, which fosters child character development through community service projects. Wolf previously ran for the school board in 2018.

The candidates’ full application questionnaires can be viewed on the district’s website sduhsd.net under the Trustee Area 5 Vacancy tab.

