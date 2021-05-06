SBSD will host info night for new ImmersiveEDU program on May 11

The Solana Beach School District has announced the launch of ImmersiveEDU, an online educational model for the 2021-22 school year “where teaching and learning is reimagined.”

An upcoming family information night via Zoom is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. to share details about the new educational opportunity.

(Courtesy)

In the flexible environment of ImmersiveEDU, which includes virtual and optional in-person learning settings, students will be engaged in inquiry-based teaching and learning and real-world applications through project-based learning.

The program offers enrichment clusters where students have the choice to engage in learning activities including world languages and/or participating in projects where students can focus on their own passions. ImmersiveEDU students will not only have opportunities to participate in learning experiences based on interests, they will also engage actively in the process of learning.

All SBSD families interested in learning more about ImmersiveEDU can join the Zoom meeting: https://sbsd.zoom.us/j/2152150659 Meeting ID: 215 215 0659