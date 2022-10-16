Mission Pest Control makes $10,000 gift to Solana Beach School District

Local business Mission Pest Control became the Solana Beach Schools Foundation’s first Diamond Level Business Partner for the 2022-23 school year with a generous donation of $10,000.

Mission Pest Control’s gift will help fund Discovery Labs, the enrichment classes offered weekly to benefit all students in the Solana Beach School District. Discovery Labs foster enhanced learning and strengthen critical thinking, problem-solving skills and technology literacy in the area of STREAM, which includes science, technology, research, engineering, art and mathematics and supplemental physical education classes.

“We are thrilled to have Mission Pest Control as a Diamond Level Business Partner. Their commitment to help fund these important enrichment classes shows how much they care about this community,” said Katie Süel, Solana Beach Schools Foundation (SBSF) president in a news release. “It’s their way of giving back and the SBSF is grateful for this partnership.”