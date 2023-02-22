Del Mar district to hold parent info nights for Spanish immersion program

The Del Mar Union School District will host two upcoming parent information nights for parents interested in enrolling their children in the Spanish immersion program. The district offers a Spanish language immersion program at Del Mar Hills Academy and Ashley Falls School. Students may enroll in kindergarten or first grade, although space is limited for students enrolling in first grade.

Registration for all new students begins on April 10. The info nights will be held:



March 16: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Del Mar Hills Academy, 14085 Mango Drive.

March 23: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Ashley Falls School, 13030 Ashley Falls Drive.

The parent information nights will provide information about long-term goals for the program, research supporting the benefits of biliteracy, the parent commitment requirement and enrollment process details. All grade-level eligible students have equal access to the program via a lottery process, regardless of a student’s school of residence.

To apply for participation in the Spanish language program, parents or guardians must attend one of the information nights. Registration is not required to attend, but families interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance at dmusd.org. For more information call (858) 755-9301 x 3697.

