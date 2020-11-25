SD County: Keep Thanksgiving celebrations small, short, safe

Given the surge in cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, County health officials are urging San Diegans to keep Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations small, short and safe.

“There should be a small number of people and gatherings should be short in duration,” said Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “We are asking people to please follow the public health guidance to provide a safe experience for everyone attending the gathering.”

Gatherings with members of your own household represent a lower risk of getting and passing COVID-19. But if you’re going to gather, Wooten said you should take precautions to lower the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The smaller the better, and the health order calls for no more than three households, with gatherings outside when possible. They should be short and not last longer than two hours. And attendees should be safe and wear a face covering when not eating or drinking, maintain social distance, and practice good hand hygiene.

“If you are sick, stay home and avoid any non-household gathering or event,” Wooten said.

For more on the county’s Thanksgiving and holiday guidelines, visit sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/holidays.html