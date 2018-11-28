Del Mar Plaza announces new retailers opening Dec. 1

The Del Mar Plaza has announced the early December openings of Sea Biscuit Del Mar, a lifestyle boutique, and fitness studio Kim Kelly Fit. Del Mar Plaza’s new additions complement existing tenants, including Pacifica Del Mar and, Lorna Jane, Salon Republic, Il Fornaio, Banana Republic and Gary’s Studio. In February 2017, Brixton Capital purchased the plaza, putting the property under local ownership for the first time in nearly 20 years. The recent influx of trendy businesses since the new ownership has initiated the revitalization of the entire plaza. The two new tenants appeal to the plaza’s sophisticated, stylish and health conscious community.

Sea Biscuit brings the latest trends in fashion, accessories and gifts to the Del Mar Plaza with its curated collection of luxe brands, including Black Halo, Good American Denim, Botkier New York, Joe’s Jeans, Minnie Rose, Vince shoes and more. The boutique is a collaboration among three long-term friends, Laura Glatthorn, Lisa Schoelen and Patty Brutten, who are passionate about offering an all-inclusive shopping experience featuring personal styling services, customer profiles and more.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with a specially curated selection of upscale apparel, unique gifts and more,” Brutten said. “We have a simple mantra that we will never sell anything unless we personally love it and would buy it ourselves.”

In addition to a brick and mortar store at the plaza, Sea Biscuit will launch an e-commerce platform on its website www.seabiscuit.com in January 2019. Located a few stores down from Sea Biscuit is the new Kim Kelly Fit Studio, a full body yoga and fitness studio by fitness influencer Kim Kelly.

“I’ve cruised up and down the San Diego coast meeting at parks and beaches for private training for years,” Kelly said. “I’ve spent so much time traveling and unpacking my car and people have always asked when I’m going to open my own place, so I knew it was finally time.”

Kelly will offer a variety of classes including Barre at the Beach, Kim K Arms, All Boot No Camp and many more. The studio will also carry athletic brands including Lululemon, Kopari and JIV Athletics. Information and class schedules can be found at www.kimkellyfit.com.

Sea Biscuit and Kim Kelly Fit will host a grand opening party on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Del Mar Plaza, located at 1555 Camino Del Mar. The event will be catered by Pacifica Del Mar and feature a signature cocktail and J. Lohr wine. For more event information, visit www.bit.ly/SeaBiscuitDelMar. Stay updated by following @SeaBiscuitDelMar and @KimKellyFit on social media.

— Submitted news release