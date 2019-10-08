Del Mar projects win California Landscape Contractors Association awards

The San Diego County chapter of the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) recently gave out their Annual 2019 Beautification Awards and several North County landscapers and projects took home awards.

The CLCA honored excellence in 15 categories culled from 84 entries which encompassed residential and commercial landscape construction, maintenance and renovation, along with water features, outdoor lighting and water-saving California-friendly landscaping.

Del Mar’s Columbine Landscape, Inc. won two awards for The Rock Haus project in Del Mar for in Residential Maintenance / Residential Construction.

Columbine Landscape, Inc. won two awards for The Rock Haus project in Del Mar. (Courtesy)

Torrey Pines Landscape Company took home several awards for their Del Mar projects. They took home an award for their Del Mar Oasis (Design and Build Construction) project, another award for their Tropical Waterfall (Water Feature) Project, and another award for their Del Mar Tropics (Landscape Lighting) Project.

CLCA is an active force in the statewide effort to conserve water. As water-efficient irrigation experts, many members are invaluable sources for consultations on planning and installing water-saving irrigation systems. CLCA also conducts an active public information program on landscape water management.

For more on the local chapter, visit clcasandiego.org.

